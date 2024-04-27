Utah GOP convention picks Trump-backed mayor Trent Staggs as nominee to replace Sen. Mitt Romney

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Mayor Trent Staggs of Riverton, Utah, has been selected as the state Republican Party’s nominee to replace Mitt Romney in the U.S. Senate, hours after the local official received former President Donald Trump’s endorsement. While the endorsement on Saturday carries Staggs through the convention, his party support may not translate to success at the ballot box. He still must face other top contenders, including U.S. Rep. John Curtis and former Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson, in the June 25 GOP primary. Curtis, who is more moderate, and Wilson, a Trump supporter, already have qualified for the primary by gathering signatures.

