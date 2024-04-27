Winds ease for Stagecoach day two

The Stagecoach Music Festival is now in its second day. Attendees are hoping for an exciting and clearer evening after Friday's windy, Western start to the festival.

Fans from throughout the country came out to see their favorite singers, ranging from newer acts to headliner, Miranda Lambert.

“I heard probably Beyonce's gonna come out," said country music fan, Reyna Mariz-Ramirez. "Hopefully as a special guest tonight. It'll be amazing. But Diplo, he's gonna get down. I love him. So I'm waiting for him.”

Miranda Lambert is set to take the main stage Saturday night at 9:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Morgan Wallen is scheduled to round out Indio's festival season Sunday night.

Make sure to stay with News Channel 3 for the latest Stagecoach coverage, along with any surprise celebrity appearances.

