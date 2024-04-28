Aerial photos show wide devastation left by a deadly tornado in China’s Guangzhou

BEIJING (AP) — Aerial photos posted by Chinese state media show wide devastation in part of the southern city of Guangzhou after a tornado swept through the day before, killing five people, injuring dozens others and damaging more than 140 buildings. As businesses and residents began cleaning debris Sunday, the images showed block upon block of devastation in the hardest-hit areas with a few clusters of buildings standing amid the destruction, a truck overturned on its side and cars crushed by rubble. Authorities say 141 factory buildings were damaged by the tornado Saturday. The sprawling city is a manufacturing hub near Hong Kong.

