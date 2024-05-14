Gusty evenings and above-average temperatures

Wind is the topic once again this evening! Gusts of 30-35 MPH are possible in the Coachella Valley's wind-prone locations, predominantly along the interstate.

Expect to see an increase in cloud cover on Wednesday. The weakening area of low pressure that's moving across the region will wrap moisture around it, creating the opportunity for showers to develop over the High Desert and local mountains.

Temperatures do look to return to the triple digits ahead of the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds in from the west. The heat isn't here to stay just yet! Another low-pressure system will move into the picture early next week, trending temperatures down once again.

