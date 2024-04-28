Donald Trump is running against Joe Biden. But he keeps bringing up another Democrat: Jimmy Carter

ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump is running against Joe Biden, but Trump keeps bringing up another Democrat, Jimmy Carter. Trump likes to cite the 99-year-old Carter as a measuring stick to belittle Biden. Trump calls Carter a happy man because, according to Trump, Biden’s performance in office makes Carter’s presidency look good in comparison. It was once common for Republicans to mock Carter, who lost in a landslide to Ronald Reagan in 1980 amid inflation, energy shortages and the Iran hostage crisis. Trump’s implication is that Biden’s economy makes Carter’s look better. Federal figures show today’s economy is stronger and more stable than in the late 1970s. And over the years, Carter’s overall presidency has gotten stronger assessments from historians.

