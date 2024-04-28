Russian drones set a Black Sea hotel ablaze as Ukraine army chief warns about front line pressure

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials in Ukraine say Russian drones struck the Black Sea city of Mykolaiv, setting a hotel ablaze and damaging energy infrastructure while ammunition shortages continue to hobble Kyiv’s troops in the more than 2-year-old war. The governor of Ukraine’s southern Mykolaiv province said there were no casualties in the attack early Sunday. Ukraine’s army chief warned of a worsening situation as his forces wait for much-needed arms from a huge U.S. aid package to reach the front lines. He said Ukrainian forces had retreated along three sections of the front line in the eastern Donetsk region and that Russian troops continue to attack “along the entire front line” of more than 620 miles.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.