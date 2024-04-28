Top French diplomat arrives in Lebanon in attempt to broker a halt to Hezbollah-Israel clashes
BY ABBY SEWELL
Associated Press
BEIRUT (AP) — French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné has arrived in Lebanon as part of diplomatic attempts to broker a deescalation in the conflict on the Lebanon-Israel border. Séjourné is set to meet with United Nations peacekeeping forces in south Lebanon and with Lebanon’s parliament speaker, army chief, foreign minister and caretaker prime minister. The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has exchanged strikes near-daily with Israeli forces in the border region — and sometimes beyond — for almost seven months against the backdrop of Israel’s war against Hezbollah ally Hamas in Gaza.