Utah GOP picks Trump-backed mayor as nominee to replace Sen. Mitt Romney, but primary foes await

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Republican Party has selected Trent Staggs as its nominee to replace Mitt Romney in the U.S. Senate, hours after the local official received former President Donald Trump’s endorsement. While the endorsement on Saturday carries Staggs through convention with more than two-thirds of delegate votes, that support may not translate to success at the ballot box. The mayor from Riverton, just south of Salt Lake City, still must face other top contenders in the June 25 GOP primary, including U.S. Rep. John Curtis and former Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson. Delegates at the convention chose State Rep. Phil Lyman as the party’s gubernatorial nominee over incumbent Gov. Spencer Cox.

