Cabazon fire burns near homeless camp, wind is issue says Fire Dept.

A fire that erupted today near a homeless encampment just south of Interstate 10 in Cabazon burned more than an acre before crews began establishing containment lines. The non-injury blaze was reported about 10 a.m. in the area of Almond Street and Bonita Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said multiple engine crews were sent to the location and encountered flames burning at a moderate rate through light brush in very windy conditions. No homes or other structures were under immediate threat. As of 11 a.m., firefighters were working to encircle the brusher, but no official containment figure was available, according to reports from the scene. The California Highway Patrol reported that the flames broke out adjacent to a squatter camp, but it was not immediately clear whether a debris, warming or cooking fire at the site might have triggered the blaze.

