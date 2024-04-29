Skip to Content
City of Palm Springs approves new traffic calming projects

The City of Palm Springs is moving forward with three newly approved traffic calming projects

At the city’s last city council meeting, councilmembers approved the following traffic improvement projects: 

- Speed Feedback Signs at E. Amado Rd.

- All-Way Stop at E. Sunny Dunes Rd. & S. Calle Palo Fierro

-Proposed All-Way Stop and Crosswalks at Farrell Dr. & Sonora Rd

These traffic calming projects were designed based on resident feedback and will cost an estimated $40,000.

News Channel 3’s Tatum Larsen is checking in with the city and Palm Springs residents for more on the purpose behind these projects and their projected timelines. 

Watch News Channel 3 at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for more.

