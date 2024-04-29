Kansas bill to limit gender-affirming care for transgender minors dies after failed veto override

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A proposed ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors in Kansas has died. The Republican-controlled Legislature was unable Monday to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a proposed ban after two Republican lawmakers broke ranks and switched their votes. The Kansas House voted 82-43 to overturn Kelly’s veto, but supporters were two votes short of the necessary two-thirds majority. The bill also would have barred state employees who work with children from promoting social transitioning for kids. That became a big issue for critics, and the two GOP lawmakers who voted against overriding the veto after voting previously for the bill said parts of it were too vague.

