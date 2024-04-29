Skip to Content
News

Kansas bill to limit gender-affirming care for transgender minors dies after failed veto override

By
Published 9:11 PM

By JOHN HANNA
Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A proposed ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors in Kansas has died. The Republican-controlled Legislature was unable Monday to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a proposed ban after two Republican lawmakers broke ranks and switched their votes. The Kansas House voted 82-43 to overturn Kelly’s veto, but supporters were two votes short of the necessary two-thirds majority. The bill also would have barred state employees who work with children from promoting social transitioning for kids. That became a big issue for critics, and the two GOP lawmakers who voted against overriding the veto after voting previously for the bill said parts of it were too vague.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content