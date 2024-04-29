Libya demands improvements after leaked photos show tiny cell of Moammar Gadhafi’s son in Beirut
By BASSEM MROUE
Associated Press
BEIRUT (AP) — Leaked photographs of the son of Libya’s late dictator Moammar Gadhafi and the tiny underground cell where he has been held for years in Lebanon have raised concerns. Libyan authorities are demanding that Lebanon improves living conditions for Hannibal Gadhafi. The photos showed a small room without natural light packed with Gadhafi’s belongings, a bed and a tiny toilet. Gadhafi has been held in Lebanon since 2015 after he was kidnapped from neighboring Syria. He was abducted by militants demanding information about the fate of a prominent Lebanese Shiite cleric who went missing during a trip to Libya in 1978.