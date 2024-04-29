Microsoft will invest $1.7 billion in AI and cloud infrastructure in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Microsoft will invest $1.7 billion over the next four years in new cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure in Indonesia — the single largest investment in Microsoft’s 29-year history in the country. That’s according to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who was visiting the country and met Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday. Nadella said the company will also invest in AI training for 840,000 people, as well as the support to Indonesia’s growing developer community. The company sees Southeast Asia as a growing market and potential location for more AI product development. Widodo proposed building an AI research center and a Microsoft data center in Indonesia.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.