Missile attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels damages a ship in the Red Sea

JERUSALEM (AP) — Authorities said a missile attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels damaged a ship in the Red Sea in the latest assault in their campaign against shipping in the crucial maritime route. The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said the ship was damaged in the attack Monday off the coast of Mokha, Yemen, though the crew was safe. The agency urged vessels to exercise caution in the area. The U.S. military’s Central Command identified the ship damaged as the Cyclades, a Malta-flagged, Greece-owned bulk carrier. The military separately shot down a drone on a flight path toward the USS Philippine Sea and USS Laboon. A Houthi military spokesman claimed the attack on the Cyclades and targeting the U.S. warships.

