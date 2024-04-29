Philippine students are told to stay home as Southeast Asia swelters in prolonged heat wave

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Southeast Asia is coping with a weekslong heat wave as record-high temperatures have led to school closings in several countries and urgent health warnings throughout the region. Millions of students in all public schools across the Philippines were ordered to stay home Monday after authorities canceled in-person classes for two days. The main advice for everyone has been to avoid outdoor activities and drink plenty of water, but the young and the elderly must be especially careful. A spokesperson for Cambodia’s meteorological ministry said his country this year is facing the highest temperatures in 170 years, and temperatures in most parts of the country could reach up to 109 degrees Fahrenheit this week. Myanmar’s meteorological department also reported record-high temperatures.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.