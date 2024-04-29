Shadow Hills High choir teacher named One Class at a Time winner for April

Ms. Grace Huscher has been selected as April's One Class at a Time award winner. Huscher teaches choir at Shadow Hills High School in Indio and was nominated by one of her students.

Despite this beig her first year teaching at the school, Ms. Huscher has helped her students excel and receive a superior rating at the SCVA festival by her classroom's chamber singers.

The funds from the award will help Ms. Huscher and her students attend more competitions and help pay for costumes.

If you know a deserving teacher you'd like to nominate, or you're an educator and would like to nominate yourself, be sure to do so here: https://kesq.com/one-class-at-a-time/#//

