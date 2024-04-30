A gunman kills 6 worshippers inside a Shiite mosque in western Afghanistan, the Taliban say

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Taliban official says a gunman opened fire inside a mosque in western Afghanistan, killing at least six people as they were praying. Local media reports and a former president of Afghanistan say the mosque was frequented by members of the country’s Shiite Muslim minority. A spokesman for the Taliban Interior Ministry says in post on the social media platform X that the attack happened on Monday night in the district of Guzara in Herat province. A seventh person was wounded in the attack. No one immediately claimed responsibility but the Islamic State group’s affiliate in Afghanistan is a major Taliban rival and frequently targets schools, hospitals, mosques and Shiite areas throughout the country.

