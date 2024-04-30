Mexico is taking Ecuador to the top UN court over its storming of the Mexican Embassy

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Mexico has accused Ecuador of a violation of international law before the top U.N. court, asserting that there was no legal defense for storming the Mexican Embassy in Quito to arrest a former vice president who had just been granted asylum in Mexico. The April 5 raid, hours after Mexico granted asylum to former Vice President Jorge Glas, spiked tensions between the two countries that had been brewing since Glas, a convicted criminal and fugitive, took refuge at the embassy in December. Leaders across Latin America condemned the raid as a violation of international conventions. Ecuador says Glas was wanted for corruption and not for political reasons, and that Mexico’s granting of asylum was a violation of international accords.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.