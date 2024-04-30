Skip to Content
Palm Desert restaurant owners worried about new guidelines for outdoor decks

Some restaurants owners in Palm Desert are concerned over the City's new guidelines for outdoor dining decks, or parklets.

Skip Paige, who owns Little Bar on Palm Desert Drive, has recently posted about the situation on the restaurant's social media pages.

Paige said on April 24, the City of Palm Desert released new guidelines "that would virtually eliminate all dining decks on El Paseo and make the remaining decks unfeasible to operate."

Restaurant owners were reportedly given 30 days to tear down their decks so the City can begin a repavement project, and then rebuild them once the project is completed, but will only be permitted for one year.

Meanwhile, restaurant owners that will be affected said the cost of rebuilding their decks and the rent associated with them wouldn't be worth it if they will have to tear them down again in 12 months.

News Channel 3 has reached out to city staff for information regarding the new outdoor dining deck guidelines and is waiting to receive the information.

Watch News Channel 3 at 6:00 p.m. tonight for the full report.

