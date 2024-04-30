Palm Springs Fire Dept. to begin wildfire mitigation procedures Wednesday

Palm Springs firefighters and other municipal employees will begin weed abatement and other brush clearance on the west end of the city Wednesday as part of a program to eliminate hazards heading into Southern California's wildfire season.

The workers will begin the day at the Historic Tennis Club Neighborhood near the North Lykken Trailhead, Palm Springs Chief Communications Officer Amy Blaisdell said.

The Palm Springs Fire Department, in a safety and public education campaign aimed to combat wildfires during rising temperatures in the next three months, will commence the annual removal across "87 acres that cover 27 high potential wildfire zones,'' according to Blaisdell. Firefighters and city workers will also ask local residents to pitch in with the removal.

Fire Chief Paul Alverado will also provide a live demonstration of positive and negative brush removal methods and tactics.