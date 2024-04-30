Serbia’s new government to include US-sanctioned ex-intelligence chief with close ties to Russia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s new government will include a former intelligence chief who has fostered close ties with Russia and is sanctioned by the United States. Prime Minister-designate Milos Vucevic said on Tuesday that Aleksandar Vulin will serve as one of several vice-premiers. Serbia’s new government is expected to be voted into office in the coming days in Serbia’s parliament. Serbia is formally seeking European Union membership but has maintained friendly relations with Russia and refused to join Western sanctions against Moscow over the war in Ukraine. The inclusion of Vulin into the new government suggests further shift toward Russia despite Serbia’s proclaimed pro-EU path.

