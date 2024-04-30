Summer Movies: 5 breakout stars to watch in ‘Sing Sing,’ ‘Quiet Place, ‘Horizon’ and more

A breakout moment in Hollywood can happen at any age and stage. This summer at the movies, there are plenty of talents to discover. They include: the formerly incarcerated Clarence Maclin who plays himself in “Sing Sing” and the British actor who played Eddie in “Stranger Things” and is now leading the “Quiet Place” prequel. Other performances to watch out for: Australian model Abbey Lee, who Kevin Costner sought out for his Western epic “Horizon: An American Saga” and the Los Angeles teen, Izaac Wang, who moved Sundance audiences with the coming-of-age movie “Dìdi.” There’s also Owen Teague, who got to fulfill a childhood dream of playing an ape in a movie.

