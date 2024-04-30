UK police arrest man wielding a sword in east London. 5 people are taken to the hospital

LONDON (AP) — London police say a man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and two police officers on Tuesday in the east London community of Hainault before being arrested. The London Ambulance Service said emergency workers treated five people and took them to the hospital. The incident is not being treated as terror-related. The Metropolitan Police said they were called early Tuesday to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in a residential street and people being stabbed close to the Hainault underground station. A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene. Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan says this must have been “a terrifying incident for those concerned,” but that police do not believe there is a threat to the wider community.

