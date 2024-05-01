Ethan Hawke and Maya Hawke have a running joke about ‘Wildcat,’ their Flannery O’Connor movie

Ethan Hawke directs his daughter Maya Hawke in “Wildcat,” a movie about the Southern Catholic writer Flannery O’Connor. The novelist and short story writer behind “A Good Man is Hard to Find” died early and was celebrated posthumously for her prose and sharp social satire. But in recent years she’s also come under scrutiny for racism in private correspondence and her treatment of race in her works. It was territory that was both thorny and rich with possibility. The Hawkes also laugh about what it might sound like to pitch to a major studio. It’s why they chose the independent route.

