Highway collapse in southern China kills at least 36 people

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities say a section of a highway in southern China’s Guangdong province has collapsed, killing at least 36 people. The disaster occurred early Wednesday after heavy rains in recent days. A Meizhou city government statement said that 23 cars fell down a slope after a long section of the roadway collapsed. Witnesses told local media they heard a loud noise and saw a hole open up several meters wide behind them after driving past the road section just before it collapsed. Video and photos in local media showed smoke and fire at the scene, with highway rails slanting down into the flames.

