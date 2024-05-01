Jeremiah Manele elected prime minister in Solomon Islands, which is likely to keep close China ties

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Solomon Islands lawmakers have elected former Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele as prime minister in a development that suggests the South Pacific island nation will maintain close ties with China. Manele used his first speech as leader to promise to govern with integrity and to put his nation’s interests first. The withdrawal of pro-Beijing former Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare from the contest to make way for Manele as their party’s candidate is an indication the country could follow a similar direction. Manele was elected Thursday in a secret ballot of 49 lawmakers who won general elections last month.

