Judge denies bail to teen charged with terror-related offenses after stabbings at Sydney church

SYDNEY (AP) — A judge has denied bail to a 15-year-old boy alleged to be in a network planning terrorist acts and who claimed to be a friend of another teen accused of stabbing a Sydney bishop. The attack on the bishop last month triggered an investigation that led to the arrests of six teens on terror-related charges. The lawyer who had sought bail for the 15-year-old boy had said there were exceptional circumstances that required his release. But the judge denied the request Thursday and said there was an unacceptable risk to the community and the suspect wanted “to do something catastrophic.” All of the suspects remain in custody.

