Microsoft will invest $2.2 billion in cloud and AI services in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says the company will invest $2.2 billion over the next four years in new cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure in Malaysia. It marks Microsoft’s single largest investment in the country, as the tech giant seeks to bolster support for AI development in the region and worldwide. Nadella this week also announced a $1.7 billion investment in cloud and AI services in Indonesia and said Microsoft will build its first regional data center in Thailand. Last month, Nadella also announced investments in Japan and the United Arab Emirates. Microsoft runs one of the world’s largest cloud computing operations and has taken a leap into artificial intelligence through its partnership with OpenAI, developers of ChatGPT.

