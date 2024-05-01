Say hello (again) to EA Sports College Football. The beloved video-game behemoth is back
By RYAN KRYSKA
AP Sports Writer
Gamers’ appetites for immersive sports video games have not changed much since the heyday of EA Sports’ college football. Society, however, has. Video-game developer EA Sports is breaking back into the college football world 11 years after lawsuits over using players’ likeness without compensation froze the franchise. EA Sports announced in 2021 it would be rebooting the game with college athletes receiving the go-ahead to profit from their brand. The developer will seek to differentiate its game from other offerings in the market — sports franchises that have had the advantage of time to evolve.