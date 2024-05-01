Skip to Content
News

Say hello (again) to EA Sports College Football. The beloved video-game behemoth is back

By
Published 11:00 PM

By RYAN KRYSKA
AP Sports Writer

Gamers’ appetites for immersive sports video games have not changed much since the heyday of EA Sports’ college football. Society, however, has. Video-game developer EA Sports is breaking back into the college football world 11 years after lawsuits over using players’ likeness without compensation froze the franchise. EA Sports announced in 2021 it would be rebooting the game with college athletes receiving the go-ahead to profit from their brand. The developer will seek to differentiate its game from other offerings in the market — sports franchises that have had the advantage of time to evolve.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content