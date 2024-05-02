Double land mine blasts kill one person and wound at least 18 in Pakistan’s southwest
QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say double land mine blasts have killed one person and wounded at least 18 in the southwest. The first mine exploded when a truck was passing through a valley in coal-rich Duki district, in Baluchistan province. The second detonated when counter-terrorism officials and civilians were examining the initial blast site. No one immediately claimed responsibility, but Baluch separatist groups have previously struck security personnel or infrastructure in the southwest. They initially wanted a greater share of provincial resources, but later initiated an insurgency for independence from the central government.