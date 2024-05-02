Skip to Content
Roads reopened after a pedestrian was struck by a car near the airport

today at 9:52 AM
Palm Springs police say all roads are back open and the person who was struck is expected to survive.

The investigators are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Eastbound lanes of Vista Chino Road and northbound lanes on Sunrise Avenue were closed in Palm Springs Thursday morning as emergency responders worked at the scene of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

There was no immediate word on injuries, but a statement from police said the person who was struck by a vehicle was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The collision was reported at 8:14 a.m. at East Vista Chino and South Sunrise Way.

Investigators were on-scene looking into the cause of the collision.

