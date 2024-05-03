A bus plunges into a rocky ravine in northern Pakistan, killing 15 people and injuring more than 20

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A bus has plunged into a rocky ravine in northern Pakistan after its driver lost control, killing at least 15 people and seriously injuring more than 20 others. Police say the bus was traveling along the Karakoram Highway to Hunza, a popular tourist destination, when the accident occurred. The mountainous highway connects Pakistan with China. Pictures from local media show the twisted wreckage of an orange bus at the bottom of a rocky ravine near a riverbank. Road accidents are common in Pakistan, where motorists often ignore traffic rules.

