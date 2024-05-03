Canadian police make 3 arrests in Sikh separatist’s slaying that sparked a spat with India

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian police say they arrested three suspects in the slaying of a Sikh separatist leader last June that become the center of a diplomatic spat with India, and are investigating possible ties between the detainees and the Indian government. Police say the three suspects are Indian nationals in their 20s who were arrested in Edmonton, Alberta on Friday morning. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sparked a diplomatic feud with India in September when he said that there were “credible allegations” of Indian involvement in the slaying of Nijjar. India had accused Nijjar of links to terrorism, but angrily denied involvement in the slaying.

By ROB GILLIES and JIM MORRIS Associated Press

