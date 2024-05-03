China publicizes for the first time what it claims is a 2016 agreement with Philippines

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China has publicized for the first time what it claims is an unwritten 2016 agreement with the Philippines over access to South China Sea islands. A statement from the Chinese Embassy in Manila said the “temporary special arrangement” agreed to during a visit to Beijing by former president Rodrigo Duterte allowed small scale fishing around the islands but restricted access by military, coast guard and other official planes and ships to the 12 nautical mile (22 kilometer) limit of national waters. It said the Philippines respected the agreement over the past seven years but has since reneged on it to “fulfill its own political agenda,” forcing China to act. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Duterte have denied forging any such agreements.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.