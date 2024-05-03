Exclusive first look at exhibit arrivals inside the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert

A second truck filled with new exhibits and play structures arrived Friday at the Children's Discovery Museum of the Desert in Rancho Mirage.

Ahead of the museum's phase one grand reopening on May 24, crews have started the assembly process that will eventually bring to life colorful renderings community members have been eager to experience since the reimagination campaign started.

The Board of Directors toured the progress and reflected on how far the project has come in the last four years.

"It is so exciting to see everything transform," said museum CEO Cindy Burreson. She added, "its a great feeling to know that there's going to be little kids in here running around with their families appreciating everything that we've all done."

Staff is accepting applications for both junior volunteers (ages 12-17) and adult volunteers. Donations are also always welcome to help support operations at the museum.

In addition to the museum's reopening in three weeks, summer camp registration is open on the museum's website.

Watch News Channel 3 at 6:00 p.m. for the full report.