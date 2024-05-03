IID secures $38M in funding for Coachella Valley Energy Resilience Initiative

The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) has secured $38 million in federal grants & funding through the Coachella Valley Energy Resilience Initiative to enhance energy infrastructure and resiliency in the eastern Coachella Valley.

IID's energy division is the third largest public power utility in California, with an energy transmission network including more than 1,780 miles of high-voltage lines. The Coachella Valley Energy Resilience Initiative is backed by newly adopted Board Policy that reinforces reliability standards and asset management, positioning the IID among the top publicly owned utilities.

IID map of services

Funding for the Coachella Valley Energy Resilience Initiative will be allocated to three key projects:

$31.8 million of the grants will go to the K-Line Transmission Hardening Project. This project is focused on redesigning and strengthening the 60-mile-long K sub-transmission line, which is crucial for maintaining consistent power supply to the economically disadvantaged communities of Mecca, North Shore, and Bombay Beach. The project is expected to be completed within the next three years. 70% of the project's funding ($23.8 million) comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program, with the remaining funded by the IID. U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz, and Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia endorsed and supported the project through the selective application project.

$2.4 million of the projects funding is dedicated to the Mecca/North Shore Energy Infrastructure Project, which will target infrastructure improvements needed to enhance service reliability in the Mecca and North Shore communities. The Department of Energy funded $1.2 million into the project, and the IID matched that amount, funding another $1.2 million for the project.

$3.9 million is being dedicated to the Portable Generators Acquistion, ensuring continuous power during emergencies. Funding will be used to acquire two portable generators, which will be used appropriately during extreme weather events and natural disasters.

“The Coachella Valley Energy Resilience Initiative is a testament to our proactive efforts to increase energy reliability across the region and reduce costs for our ratepayers," states JB Hamby, Vice Chairman of the IID Board of directors. "These strategic investments reflect our deep commitment to the community and our effective partnerships at the federal level.”

IID Director Karin Eugenio comments, "These projects demonstrate our ongoing dedication to ensuring a reliable and cost-effective energy future for Eastern Coachella Valley. By securing federal grants, we enhance infrastructure reliability while minimizing financial impact on the communities we proudly serve.”