Indio moves forward with Avenue 44 bridge project

The city of Indio has secured $30 million in funding to build a bridge on Avenue 44 between Golf Center Parkway and Apache St., following Tropical Storm Hilary and years of storm damage. The Avenue 44 all-weather bridge will provide residents with a lasting solution to benefit generations to come.

Along with city and federal funding, the Coachella Valley Association of Governments (CVAG) also contributed to acquiring the proper funds.

The city has solicited and received several bids for construction, which was expected to start this spring. Before awarding the contract and starting construction, CalTrans requires a review of the bids as part of the funding requirements. CalTrans is currently undergoing the reviewing process, and after receiving bid approval, the city will proceed with awarding the contract.

In December we covered the start of the Avenue 44 bridge project. Find the story here.