The Latest | Court in Trump’s hush money trial adjourns for the day following Hope Hicks’ testimony

NEW YORK (AP) — Court in Donald Trump’s hush money case has adjourned for the week, following hours of testimony from ex-Trump adviser Hope Hicks. Her testimony Friday on the trial’s 11th day was the latest in a frenzied second week of witness testimony. She followed forensic analyst Douglas Daus and paralegal Georgia Longstreet in testifying. Prosecutors say Trump and his associates orchestrated a scheme to buy and bury stories that might hurt his 2016 campaign. He is accused of falsifying internal business records to hide the true nature of those payments. Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts.

