Banning Police seek answers on 98-year-old’s suspicious death

We're following a suspicious death investigation out of Banning.

Investigators are now calling the case a homicide.

They say 98-year-old Earnest Collins was found unconscious near North Allen Street back on April 19th.

Investigators believe Collins was assaulted inside his home and died from his injuries.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call Banning Police at 951-922-3170.

Collins was a long-time resident of Banning and was known and loved by several people.

This is a developing story, make sure to stay with News Channel 3 for the very latest.

