Skip to Content
News

Banning Police seek answers on 98-year-old’s suspicious death

By
Published 11:20 PM

We're following a suspicious death investigation out of Banning.

Investigators are now calling the case a homicide.

They say 98-year-old Earnest Collins was found unconscious near North Allen Street back on April 19th.

Investigators believe Collins was assaulted inside his home and died from his injuries.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call Banning Police at 951-922-3170.

Collins was a long-time resident of Banning and was known and loved by several people.

This is a developing story, make sure to stay with News Channel 3 for the very latest.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bianca Ventura

Bianca Ventura joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter in February 2022.
here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content