Former security guard convicted of killing unarmed man during an argument at a Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A former security guard has been convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting of an unarmed Black man during a dispute at a supermarket gas station in Memphis, Tennessee. News outlets report that 57-year-old Gregory Livingston was found guilty by a jury Friday in the August 2021 fatal shooting of 48-year-old Alvin Motley Jr., who had been visiting Memphis from Chicago when the two got into an argument at a Kroger gas station. A judge sentenced Livingston to life in prison. Motley was Black. Livingston is white. Motley’s sister has said he was an aspiring actor, entertainer and radio personality.

