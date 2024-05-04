Shay’s Warriors Life After Cancer hosts High Tea ‘Pre-Mother’s Day Celebration’ to support cancer survivors

Non-profit Organization Shay's Warriors Life after Cancer held a special ‘Pre-Mothers Day Celebration' aimed at supporting cancer survivors.

Our crews had the opportunity to meet the board member who organized the event alongside her sister in honor of their late mother.

"This is our second annual tea event in honor of our mom, Nicole Botello," said Madalyn Botello, Shay’s Warriors Board Member.

After losing their mother to breast cancer, Madalyn and Malia Botello looked for ways to keep her legacy alive.

Their efforts came to life on Saturday at Wally’s Desert Turtle in Rancho Mirage.

"This is just a great way for a Pre-Mother's day celebration for everyone to get together. Celebrate the mom and daughter bond that is so unbreakable, and raise money for such an important cause in our community," added Madalyn Botello.

While in search of a community, they found ways to support cancer survivors along the way.

"We were really close. And we got to see our mother, you know, be in remission for about ten years. We got to see how it affected her life. And we're just happy to be able to support other cancer survivors," said Shay's Warriors Ambassador, Malia Botello.

The Botello sisters know firsthand that cancer can affect anyone and they hope events like these help raise awareness.

"Once something happens in your life, you have to tackle it head on, and you need community and you need hope. And Shay's just embodies that. And it's a perfect community for cancer survivors to come together and just face the new life that they have to tackle, but do it together and with hope and a new energy," said Madalyn Botello.

Eisenhower Health’s Lucy Curci Cancer Center is the presenting sponsor of this year’s ‘I am Hope Survivor’s Reset Retreat.'

"You have all the support going through the treatment. What happens afterwards? What are those survivors doing? Who's paying attention to them? Shay's steps in and does an incredible job. And today's all about supporting that effort," said Director of Community Outreach and Cancer Support Services, Alison Mayersachs.

Shay’s Warrior’s Life After Cancer Founder, Shay Moraga says events like these also help fund the free programming they provide for cancer survivors monthly.

"The majority of the portions of today's event actually goes to scholarshipping 30 women that will go to the "I am Hope Survivors Reset Retreat' in honor of Nicole.'

You can learn more about Shay's Warriors Life After Cancer HERE.