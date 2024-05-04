Small anti-war protest ruffles University of Michigan graduation ceremony
By PHILIP MARCELO
Associated Press
Protesters chanted anti-war messages and waved Palestinian flags during the University of Michigan’s commencement, as student demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war collided with the annual pomp-and-circumstance of graduation ceremonies. No arrests have been reported and the 50 protesters, many wearing traditional Arabic kaffiyeh along with their graduation caps, didn’t seriously interrupt the nearly two-hour event Saturday at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. One protest banner read: “No universities left in Gaza.” Meanwhile, Tufts University officials say they are pleased that protestors on campus dismantled their encampment, noting it wasn’t the result of any agreement between administrators and demonstrators.