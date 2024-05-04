Texas police officer dies after being injured when a tornado struck his home

CONROE, Texas (AP) — A Texas police officer has died of injuries he suffered when a tornado struck his home. The Conroe Police Department announced Friday that Lt. James Waller died at a hospital where he was taken after the tornado struck his home in Trinity. The department said Waller and his wife were at the home when the tornado struck Sunday. His wife was also injured, but survived. The National Weather Service rated the tornado as an EF1 with wind speeds of about 100 miles per hour.

