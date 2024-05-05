A truck driver is accused of killing a Utah police officer by driving into him

SANTAQUIN, Utah (AP) — Police in Utah say a truck driver killed a police officer with his rig during a traffic stop. A Santaquin police officer and a Utah Highway Patrol trooper had stopped the semitrailer Sunday after somebody called 911 to report that a person was standing on the back of the rig as it was headed north on Interstate 15. Spanish Fork police said the man began driving off during the stop, then turned the semitrailer around before driving the wrong way on the interstate. The rig crashed into two police cars and the Santaquin officer. The officer’s name has not been released. The truck driver was arrested hours later.

