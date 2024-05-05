Actor Bernard Hill, of ‘Titanic’ and ‘Lord of the Rings,’ has died at 79

LONDON (AP) — Actor Bernard Hill who starred in “Titanic,” and “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy has died. Hill’s agent Lou Coulson says he died Sunday at age 79. Hill delivered a rousing cry before leading his people into battle in “The Return of the King,” the third in the “Lord of the Rings” franchise that won 11 Oscars. He went down with the ship as the captain in “Titanic,” which also won 11 Academy Awards. Hill first made a name for himself in “Boys From the Blackstuff,” a 1982 British TV miniseries about five unemployed men that won best drama series from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

