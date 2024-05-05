Skip to Content
News

Hungary and Serbia’s autocratic leaders to roll out red carpet for China’s Xi during Europe tour

By
Published 10:21 PM

By JUSTIN SPIKE and JOVANA GEC
Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping will spend the bulk of his five-day tour in Europe this week in two small countries at the continent’s eastern half. It’s a region Beijing has used as a foothold for its expanding economic ambitions in Europe. Xi first stops in Paris on Monday and then he will travel to Hungary and Serbia. The two nations have autocratic leaders that are seen as China-friendly and close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Mainstream European leaders have pursued more protectionist policies to limit Beijing and Moscow’s reach on the continent. But the governments of Viktor Orbán of Hungary and Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia have vigorously courted economic ties with China.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content