Israel says a humanitarian crossing into Gaza has come under fire, forcing it to close

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says a major crossing point used to deliver humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip has come under fire, forcing it to close. The Israeli military reported 10 launches at the Kerem Shalom crossing on Sunday. It gave no details on the source of the fire, but said it had come from the direction of the nearby Rafah crossing on the Egyptian border. Kerem Shalom has become the primary gateway for badly needed humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. The Israeli army says the crossing has been closed and trucks carrying humanitarian aid are not allowed to pass.

