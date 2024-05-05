Skip to Content
News

Israel says Hamas attacks a crossing point into Gaza, wounding 10 Israelis and forcing its closure

By
Published 6:07 AM

By JOSEF FEDERMAN and KAREEM CHEHAYEB
Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says a major crossing point used to deliver humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip has come under fire by Hamas militants, forcing it to close. The Israeli military reported 10 launches at the Kerem Shalom crossing on Sunday. It gave no other details on the source of the fire, but said it had come from the direction of the nearby Rafah crossing on the Egyptian border. Kerem Shalom has become the primary gateway for badly needed humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. The Israeli army says the crossing has been closed and trucks carrying humanitarian aid are not allowed to pass.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content