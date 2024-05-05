Israeli cable provider halts Al Jazeera broadcasts, citing government ban

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s main cable provider has halted broadcasts of the Al Jazeera news station, citing a ban on the channel approved Sunday by the government. The “Hot” cable provider on Sunday afternoon turned off Al Jazeera’s broadcasts in both English and Arabic. In Israel, the channel’s websites in Arabic and English remained operational, and the station could still be watched live on YouTube in both languages. Earlier, Israel said a major crossing point used to deliver humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip has come under fire by Hamas militants, forcing it to close. The Kerem Shalom crossing has become the primary gateway for badly needed humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

By JOSEF FEDERMAN and KAREEM CHEHAYEB Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.