Israeli cable provider halts Al Jazeera broadcasts, citing government ban
By JOSEF FEDERMAN and KAREEM CHEHAYEB
Associated Press
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s main cable provider has halted broadcasts of the Al Jazeera news station, citing a ban on the channel approved Sunday by the government. The “Hot” cable provider on Sunday afternoon turned off Al Jazeera’s broadcasts in both English and Arabic. In Israel, the channel’s websites in Arabic and English remained operational, and the station could still be watched live on YouTube in both languages. Earlier, Israel said a major crossing point used to deliver humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip has come under fire by Hamas militants, forcing it to close. The Kerem Shalom crossing has become the primary gateway for badly needed humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.