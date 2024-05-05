Police surround pro-Palestine student encampment at University of Southern California

Police have surrounded a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Southern California, days before commencement events are set to begin on the Los Angeles campus. The university said early Sunday that the Los Angeles Police Department was clearing the area and that people who don’t leave will be arrested. Protesters were loudly chanting “Free Palestine” inside the encampment. The encampment had restarted after police first arrested 93 people on April 24. The atmosphere on the private university campus had largely remained calm since.

By PHILIP MARCELO and DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press

